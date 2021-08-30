US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. says Brooklyn woman who aided Islamic State is arrested after skipping hearing; Biden visits FEMA headquarters for Ida briefing and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. says Brooklyn woman who aided Islamic State is arrested after skipping hearing

A Brooklyn woman who faces a resentencing for supporting Islamic State but skipped a court hearing because she feared being sent back to prison has been arrested in New Mexico, U.S. prosecutors said. Sinmyah Amera Ceasar, who prosecutors said used the name "Umm Nutella" in her role as a "committed recruiter" for Islamic State, was arrested on Friday afternoon by FBI agents following a nationwide search, prosecutors said in a letter on Sunday.

Biden visits FEMA headquarters for Ida briefing

President Joe Biden on Sunday visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington for a briefing about Hurricane Ida, which came barreling ashore in Louisiana earlier in the day, the White House said. Biden stopped at FEMA upon returning to Washington from Dover Air Force Base, where he had viewed the return of the remains of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in last week's bombing outside Kabul's airport.

U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 368,863,734 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 440,028,085 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from 367,911,870 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 28 out of 439,428,235 doses delivered.

Biden declares major disaster after Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana

U.S. President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Louisiana and ordered federal aid to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ida, the White House said on Sunday. "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said.

Over 500,000 people without power due to Hurricane Ida -Entergy Louisiana website

More than 500,000 people were without power in Louisiana because of Hurricane Ida, Entergy Louisiana's website showed on Sunday. The energy company's outage map showed the number of affected customers at 541,606 as of 6:50 p.m. EDT (2250 GMT) on Sunday.

New Orleans' levees got a $14.5 billion upgrade. Will they hold?

Shortly after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005, the city went to work on building a $14.5 billion system of gates, floodwalls and levees that would protect it against another once-in-a-century storm. Its first big test came on Sunday, when Hurricane Ida, a ferocious Category 4 storm, plowed through the Gulf of Mexico into Louisiana.

New Orleans homeless shelters scramble to bring in residents, facing storm and Covid surge

Alarmed aid workers raced to get New Orleans' homeless off the streets on Sunday ahead of fast-moving Hurricane Ida, a complicated, last-minute push made all the more difficult by a severe outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the state. At shelters, workers were giving masks to those brought in from the streets, while also checking temperatures and administering rapid COVID tests. Per 100,0000 people, Louisiana is seeing the nation's third-highest outbreak of the virus.

United jets with engines involved in Denver incident may not fly until next year - WSJ

Dozens of United Airlines Holdings Inc jets like the one that lost an engine cover over Colorado in February may not fly until early next year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the matter. The United Airlines flight was heading to Honolulu when it suffered an engine failure. The Boeing 777-200 plane landed safely at Denver International Airport soon after takeoff.

California's Caldor fire moves closer to more heavily populated areas

California's Caldor fire moved closer to more heavily populated areas in the northern part of the state on Sunday, leading to more evacuation orders and warnings as well as road closures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. The fire has been active for 14 days and has spread across 168,387 acres, the department added, saying it has caused evacuation orders in multiple counties.

Ida loses punch, levees hold, but Louisiana expects more rain and flooding

Ida lost some of its punch over southwestern Mississippi on Monday after making landfall in Louisiana as one of the most powerful hurricanes to hit the region, but it could still trigger heavy flooding, the National Hurricane Center said. Ida, the first major hurricane to strike the United States this year, made landfall around noon on Sunday as a Category 4 storm over Port Fourchon, a hub of the Gulf's offshore oil industry, packing sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour).

