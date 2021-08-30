Left Menu

Tropical Storm Kate forms in the open Atlantic, says U.S. NHC

Tropical Storm Kate has formed in the open Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday. The storm is about 750 miles (1,205 km) east northeast of the Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), the NHC added.

