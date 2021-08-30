Four including newly married woman die in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana

Four persons, including a newly married woman died, and a boy and woman were reported missing in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana over the past 24 hours, police said on Monday.

Two women including a bride died in Vikarabad district after their car with four other occupants, including the groom, was swept away on Sunday night while the vehicle was crossing a bridge, with a nearby tank overflowing following heavy rains in the area, they said.

The couple who got married last week along with other family members were returning to their village after attending a post-marriage ceremony.

Three people including the bridegroom and the car driver managed to rescue themselves while the bodies of the bride and another woman, who were sitting at the rear side of the car was recovered four km away on Monday, a senior police official told PTI, adding efforts were on to trace a boy, who also got washed away.

In a similar incident reported in Shankarpally, a 70-year-old man died after the car in which he was travelling was swept away on Sunday night while crossing a bridge which was overflowing with water from a stream which was in spate.

Four other occupants of the car escaped while the vehicle along with the body of the elderly man in it was found on Monday, a police official said.

In another incident, a 25-year-old woman died in Rajapet mandal in neighbouring Yadadri-Bhongir district when she along with two others were crossing a flooded stream on a two-wheeler on Monday, police said.

The two-wheeler skidded and a man, who was driving it, and two women pillion riders fell down.The man survived but the women were swept away and the body of one of them was later retrieved. Efforts were on to trace the other woman, they said.

Following incessant rains over the past few days streams and rivulets are overflowing in some parts of the state even as low-lying areas in some other places were inundated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad centre, warned that heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana on Monday and Tuesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana today.

As per the weather report Mallaram in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 101.8 mm till 4 pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, as per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar conducted a video conference along with DGP M Mahender Reddy regarding weather conditions of the North Telangana districts with all Districts Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Police Commissioners and Chief Engineers of Irrigation departments, an official release said.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to be vigilant and instructed them to alert people residing in low lying areas, it said.

The Chief Secretary further instructed all Collectors to conduct teleconference with all officials and to monitor the situation in the districts and take steps wherever necessary, the release added.

