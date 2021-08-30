Left Menu

Active wet spell likely in rain-deficient Guj over 5 days: IMD

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-08-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat is very likely to experience an ''active wet spell'' during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday, signalling possible respite for a state that has recorded rainfall 50 per cent below normal this season.

Many areas in Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu will see ''light to moderate rain/thundershowers'' till the morning of September 4, while some areas in south Gujarat and Saurashtra are likely to receive ''heavy to very heavy rainfall'' during this period, the IMD's Ahmedabad centre said in a release.

So far this year, Gujarat has recorded deficient rainfall of 50 percent, with the state receiving 288.6 millimetres of rain as against normal rainfall of 576.5 mm for the period, the IMD said.

Six out of the state's 33 districts have received ''large deficient'' rainfall, indicating a drop by more than 60 per cent of the long period average rainfall, and the remaining districts have got ''deficient'' rainfall, the IMD added.

It said Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Surendranagar are the districts that have received ''large deficient'' rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

