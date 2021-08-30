Left Menu

Paris limits car speed to 30 km/hour in bid to boost safety, air quality

However, a few major thoroughfares such as the Champs Elysees will be exempt, with the speed limit remaining at 50 kph. "We want to limit (vehicles) to essential travel," Belliard said. She is also reducing parking space in the city in a bid to limit car traffic. City hall has said police will be lenient in applying the new speed limit in the first weeks.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-08-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 20:25 IST
Paris limits car speed to 30 km/hour in bid to boost safety, air quality
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
  • Country:
  • France

French authorities hope the streets of Paris will be safer, quieter and less dirty from Monday as a new speed limit for drivers of 30 kph (19 mph) came into force. The city wants to encourage walking, cycling and use of public transport, deputy mayor David Belliard said on franceinfo radio. The new speed limit should help reduce pollution, noise and the number of serious accidents, he said.

"This is not an anti-car measure," Belliard said. The 30 kph limit already applies to about 60% of the Paris area but will now cover the entire city. However, a few major thoroughfares such as the Champs Elysees will be exempt, with the speed limit remaining at 50 kph.

"We want to limit (vehicles) to essential travel," Belliard said. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, who won a second six-year term in 2020, has built kilometres of new bike lanes, banned old diesel cars, and made the Seine quais car-free. She is also reducing parking space in the city in a bid to limit car traffic.

City hall has said police will be lenient in applying the new speed limit in the first weeks. Other French cities with a 30 kph speed limit include Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Toulouse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021