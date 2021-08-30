Left Menu

4 houses damaged in landslide in J&K's Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-08-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 21:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four houses were damaged in a landslide in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

There was no report of any death or injury to anyone.

The houses were damaged at Kunfer village of Chanderkote along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the officials said.

The residents claimed the landslide was caused due to the ongoing work on the highway expansion project.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam visited the village to take stock of the situation following the landslide.

He assured the affected people of every possible help from the district administration for their rehabilitation.

Islam directed the tehsildar to immediately submit a loss assessment report for grant of relief, according to an official spokesman.

He also assured the families that their demand for compensation for the damage will be forwarded to the National Highways Authority of India.

