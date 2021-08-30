Varying degrees of rains lash UP various parts, river levels rise

Varying degree of rains, ranging from light to moderate and heavy to very heavy ones, lashed various parts of Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, triggering a rise in water level in the state's major rivers.

While light to moderate rains and thundershowers occurred at some places, heavy to very heavy rains were witnessed in some isolated places of the eastern and western parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

Even thunderstorms accompanied by lightning occurred at some isolated places in the state, the MET office said in a statement here on Monday.

Rainfall was recorded in Kheri, Gonda, Mainpuri, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Kannauj, Bahraich, Allahabad, Ghazipur, Balrampur, Gonda and Shrawasti, it said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Lakhimpur Kheri at 35.6 degree Celsius and the lowest in Etawah at 22.0 degree Celsius.

The MET also forecast rain and thundershowers at some places in the state on Tuesday and cautioned people of thunderstorm and lightning is very likely at isolated places. He said rivers flowing above the danger mark in the state included the Ganga in Budaun, Sharda in Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaghra in Ayodhya and Ballia, Rapti in Gorkahpur and Siddharth Nagar, Rohin in Mahrajganj, Quano in Gonda and Gandak in Kushi Nagar.

He said the NDRF, SDRF and PAC teams have been deployed in the affected areas for the relief and rescue operations.

The officer, however, did not tell how many districts in the state have been hit by the flood.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, said there was ''no relief work'' going on in the field as the government is busy with ''celebrations''.

''Hundreds of villages have been marooned due to the flood. People have been trapped in their houses and the cattle are dying for the want of fodder but an indifferent government is busy in celebrations,'' he said.

''In reality, the BJP is concerned with neither the development of the state nor the people's problems. Such an insensitive government was never seen in the state,'' he said.

In Balrampur, 150 villages are surrounded with water of Rapti and crop in hundreds of hectares of land has been destroyed, he said, adding Maharajganj too faces a similar situation.

He said even at this crucial time, the BJP government is busy giving advertisements of its false achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)