Ida weakens to a tropical depression over Mississippi -U.S. NHC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 02:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 02:23 IST
Ida weakens to a tropical depression over Mississippi -U.S. NHC
Ida weakened to a tropical depression over Mississippi on Monday, while heavy rainfall and a flash flooding threat continue to spread inland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

Ida is located about 20 miles (35 km) north-northwest of Jackson, Mississippi, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

