Quake of magnitude 4.1 strikes near Greek town of Corinth

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck early on Tuesday near the Greek town of Corinth and was felt in Athens, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said.

The quake hit 21 km (13 miles) southeast of the town of Corinth in the Peloponnese at a depth of 6.0 km (3.7 miles) at 21:06 GMT.

There were no immediate reports of damage, the fire department said.

