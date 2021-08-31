Left Menu

U.S. climate envoy Kerry to visit China and Japan this week

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China and Japan this week "to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis," the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-08-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 06:09 IST
U.S. climate envoy Kerry to visit China and Japan this week
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China and Japan this week "to engage with international counterparts on efforts to address the climate crisis," the State Department said in a statement on Monday. The former secretary of state has led U.S. efforts to convince the global community of the threat of climate change and urge the acceleration of efforts to curb carbon emissions.

On his trip to China, Kerry will look to build on commitments he helped secure during his visit in April, when the two countries, the world's two biggest carbon polluters, agreed to cooperate to curb climate change with urgency. In Japan, Kerry "will meet with counterparts to discuss efforts to drive collective climate action" ahead of the COP26 U.N. climate conference, which will be held in Scotland later this year, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global
3
Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in half

Researchers find combination therapy cuts risk of heart attacks, strokes in ...

 Canada
4
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021