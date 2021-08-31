Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand - USGS

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said on Tuesday.

The quake had a depth of 40 km (24.85 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

