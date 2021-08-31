Russian cosmonauts gear up for two spacewalks at space station

NASA will provide live coverage for the two Russian spacewalks planned for Friday, September 3 and Thursday, September 9. Expedition 65 Flight Engineers Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos will venture outside the International Space Station to conduct the first pair of up to 11 spacewalks to prepare the newly-arrived Nauka multipurpose laboratory module for operations in space.

The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Friday's coverage will begin at 10 a.m. EDT while Thursday's coverage will commence at 10:30 a.m., with the spacewalk expected to begin about 10:35 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

The first spacewalk, called Russian EVA 49, is expected to last up to seven hours, while the second spacewalk, Russian EVA 50, is planned to last about five hours. During the spacewalks, the cosmonauts will install handrails on Nauka and connect power, ethernet, and data cables between the recently arrived module and the Zvezda service module.

The upcoming spacewalks will be the second and third for both cosmonauts; the 242nd and 243rd spacewalks in support of space station assembly, maintenance and upgrades; and the 10th and 11th spacewalks at the station in 2021, NASA said in a press release on Saturday.