Left Menu

SC directs demolition of Supertech Emerald's twin 40-storey towers in 3 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:13 IST
SC directs demolition of Supertech Emerald's twin 40-storey towers in 3 months
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Monday directed the demolition of twin 40-story towers of Supertech's Emerald Court project in NOIDA here for a violation of building by-laws.

The apex court directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 percent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed the demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

It said the construction of Supertech's twin 40 story towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with NOIDA authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.

The bench said that the demolition exercise of the twin towers is carried out within three months under the supervision of NOIDA and an expert agency and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.

The top court said that recently it has seen rampant unauthorized construction in metropolitan areas in collusion with planning authorities and it has to be dealt with sternly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021