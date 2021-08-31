Left Menu

Water level of Sharda river rises following cloudbursts in U'khand

After a series of cloudbursts hit different areas in neighboring Uttarakhand, there has been a surge in the water level of the Sharda river in the Kheri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya on Monday evening had issued a flood alert in Kheri following reports of cloudbursts in Uttarakhand.

He had instructed all SDMs, tehsildars, and Irrigation Department officials to be on alert and shift the people living in low-lying areas to safe places fearing an impending flood.

The sudden increase in the water level of the Sharda river resulted in its stream overflowing an anti-erosion structure at Bajheda village in Gola tehsil, flooding the standing sugarcane and paddy crops.

''Sharda stream overflow at Bajheda village was temporary and the situation would be normal within the next 24 hours,'' Gola tehsil SDM Akhilesh Yadav told PTI.

''Revenue Department teams were sent to the spot to review the situation," he said.

Rajiv, the executive engineer, flood division, ruled out any major damage to the anti-erosion structure.

''The Sharda stream overflow is a result of cloudbursts in Uttarakhand and the water level would get normal in the next few hours,'' the executive engineer added.

The 920-meter-long anti-erosion structure garlanding Bajheda village to prevent erosion is already in a low-lying area and overflow of water is not abnormal, he said.

''Discharge in the Sharda river had already started receding from 2.50 lac cusec on Monday night to approximately 1.70 lakh on Tuesday,'' Rajiv said.

Meanwhile, fuming Mohana and Kaudiyala rivers on the India-Nepal border in Nighasan tehsil have flooded a dozen villages, though the water level is reported to be receding.

However, the problem is that floods in Mohana and Kaudiyala cannot be predicted or measured.

Heavy rainfall in neighboring Nepal and subsequent increase in the water levels in Karnali, Kandara, and Pathrahiya rivers result in floods in Mohana, Kaudiyala, and Ghaghra rivers in the area.

