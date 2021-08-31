Left Menu

BJP MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu writes to PM Modi for caste-based census

Demand for caste-based census started to rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party's MP wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him to conduct the census.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-08-2021 13:28 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:28 IST
BJP MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu writes to PM Modi for caste-based census
Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu (Photo: Twitter/@ABRAPOLU). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Demand for caste-based census started to rise within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the party's MP wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, urging him to conduct the census. Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu, BJP MP said, "I seek your expeditious attention on making Indian society, much more transparent and create a pragmatic environment for welfare delivery by according Caste Based Census."

According to him, the Caste-based Census will help to have real-time correct data, which will be helpful for the public policy planners. He wrote, "You have gained permanence in achievements for the times to come, by several historic corrections for national integration and territorial inclusion. This will establish your commitments for inclusiveness - Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas." He also blamed the previous UPA government for the half-baked census. The former BJP MP said, "The failure of rulers of 2011 though initiated but half-baked, as they themselves admitted their erring, rubbed on the wrong side of OBCs and results are history."

Stating that to announce the Caste-based Census as his birthday gift to the Indian society, Rapolu said, "Your nod will create history and ensure correction and transparency." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021