Ministry of Labour and Employment, Govt. of India initiates the process for setting up ESIC hospital at Dholera SIR

GANDHINAGAR, India, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), a major Greenfield Industrial Hub planned and located over 100km south of Ahmedabad, is in conversation with ESIC under India's Ministry of Labour and Employment to allocate land for constructing a hospital with around 200 beds. With the initiation of this public health system, Dholera will aim to provide affordable healthcare treatment to workers and employees of the special investment region.

Dholera SIR, which caters to more than 4500 labourers and a request to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was made for setting up a hospital to deliver high-quality healthcare for its workers. As the workforce will grow due to upcoming connectivity projects and the launch of new industrial units in the special investment region, the need for a hospital is evident, paving the way for opening up new vistas of development of the hinterland. Currently, Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad are the closest cities, with major hospitals at 65 km and 110 km, respectively. The Ministry has accepted and initiated on the proposal submitted by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL) for setting up an ESIC hospital, as DSIR has already identified a land parcel for around 200 bed hospital in the activation area. As of now,22.54 sq km is being developed in phase 1 of the Activation area out of 920 sq km. It will impact the development at the DSIR, since Dholera is experiencing immigration in the form of skilled and unskilled labourers for the ongoing construction activities in and around the activation area.

Shri Hareet Shukla, IAS, Managing Director, Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd (DICDL), said, ''We are pleased to announce that the Ministry has approved our request and a dialogue has been initiated with the officials from State ESIC for setting up an ESI Hospital Dholera SIR. This would greatly benefit the workers and, in turn, will be a great push for the region's development. The health care facility will serve not only the existing employees and workers but also the futuristic development due to existing and proposed connectivity projects.'' ESIC has examined the matter and obtained preliminary reports to ascertain the feasibility of setting up an ESIC hospital at Dholera, as it already meets the minimum norms of Insured Persons (IPs) required to set up an ESIC hospital.

Dholera is a Greenfield site for developing industries with provision for adequate social and civic amenities. Further, to provide seamless connectivity to the Dholera Special Investment Region from Ahmedabad, a Dedicated Freight Corridor, the gateway sea-ports, a dedicated rail line for movement of goods and a Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) have also been planned.

About Dholera The Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is a major Greenfield Industrial Hub planned and located approximately 100km south of Ahmedabad and 130km from the State Capital Gandhinagar. The project as envisaged will be the first initiative from National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) to create a linear zone of industrial clusters and nodes to be developed in the influence area of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Dholera which is approximately 100 kms southwest of Ahmedabad offers unencumbered land parcels of upto 150 Hectares and the land allotment can be made in record 17-20 days by Dholera Industrial City Development Limited.

DSIR has been planned over an extensive area of land measuring approximately 920sqkm and encompassing 22 villages of Dholera Taluka in the Ahmedabad District. This will be by far the largest of investment nodes planned along the influence of DFC in the DMIC region. This node is strategically located between the industrial cities of Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Bhavnagar urban agglomerations. The nearest international airport is at Ahmedabad and Government of Gujarat through the Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL) has plans to develop another international airport in the north-east of the proposed investment region. NICDC Limited with support of DSIRDA, plan to create an economically and socially balanced new-age City with world class infrastructure and highest quality-of-life standards and sustainability in the urban form. This new age city aims to have a sustainable urban transportation system within and mobile/ efficient regional connectivity with neighboring cities and the rest of the country.

