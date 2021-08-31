Left Menu

Rajnath Singh launches 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,710 cr in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 13:40 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (file pic/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Ranjath Singh on Tuesday launched 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,710 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said Singh is fulfilling the dreams of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who also represented Lucknow, by ensuring the city's development.

Singh, who had reached Lucknow earlier in the day, inaugurated 90 projects and laid foundation stones of 90 other projects at a function here.

The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health, Irrigation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority, and Smart City project.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and other senior ministers were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

