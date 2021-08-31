SC directs demolition of Supertech Emerald's twin 40-storey towers in 3 months

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the demolition of twin 40-story towers of Supertech's Emerald Court project in NOIDA here for a violation of building by-laws.

The apex court directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 percent interest from the time of the booking and the Residents Welfare Association be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad high court, which directed the demolition of twin towers, does not deserve any interference.

It said the construction of Supertech's twin 40 story towers having 915 flats and shops was done in collusion with NOIDA authority and the high court was correct in holding that view.

The bench said that the demolition exercise of the twin towers is carried out within three months under the supervision of NOIDA and an expert agency and the cost of the entire exercise has to be borne by Supertech Ltd.

The top court said that recently it has seen rampant unauthorized construction in metropolitan areas in collusion with planning authorities and it has to be dealt with sternly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)