Rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, traffic movement affected

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city.

According to Traffic Police and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, waterlogging was reported underneath AIIMS flyover, at Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel, both sides of Savitri flyover, Maharani Bagh, Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti carriageway, Shahjahan Road, W-Point ITO, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, and Moolchand underpass, among others.

Due to waterlogging, the traffic movement at a few stretches was restricted and people were advised to avoid these routes.

''Carriageway of IOCL Dwarka to NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging, Please avoid using this route…Traffic is heavy on Narayana road as the stretch from Narayana to Dhaula Kuan has been damaged,'' the Traffic Police said in a series of tweets.

The PWD officials said 15-20 waterlogging complaints have been received so far.

''We are keeping an eye on the situation and ensuring that people do not face many inconveniences due to waterlogging. We are dealing with waterlogging complaints on a priority basis,'' a senior PWD official said.

People took to social media and uploaded videos of waterlogged streets in different parts of the city.

A video uploaded on social media showed a stretch covered in waist-deep water and a motorcycle was seen floating in the water.

People in the video claimed that this happened near the AIIMS flyover. However, PTI could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

