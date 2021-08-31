Left Menu

China shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu, organisation says

Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the organisation said on Tuesday. Benjamin Wang, the group's chairman, told Reuters by WeChat message that it was in discussions with local authorities about its registration and future direction. China's Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) appeared to be enforcing a rule that countries maintain only one official chamber of commerce in the country, Wang said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 14:35 IST
China shuts American Chamber of Commerce in Chengdu, organisation says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese authorities have instructed an American Chamber of Commerce in the southwestern city of Chengdu to cease operations, officials with the organization said on Tuesday. The chamber notified members on Monday that, in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations, it had to stop operations and "no longer carry out any activities in the name of the American Chamber of Commerce in Southwest China".

The statement, seen by Reuters, did not provide a specific reason why the chamber, which promotes trade and investment between the United States and the region, had been instructed to cease operations. Benjamin Wang, the group's chairman, told Reuters by WeChat message that it was in discussions with local authorities about its registration and future direction.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA) appeared to be enforcing a rule that countries maintain only one official chamber of commerce in the country, Wang said. The MCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Chengdu chamber is not affiliated with the American Chamber of Commerce in China, a business advocacy group based in Beijing with offices in several other cities. The closure of the chamber comes just over one year after China closed the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, in retaliation for China's ouster from its consulate in Houston a week earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021