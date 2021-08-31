Left Menu

Riot took place almost every third day in previous regime, claims Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that a big riot took place almost every third day under the previous regime, hindering the states development and pushing it backwards. Ultimately, it was a national loss, which pushed the state backwards and hindered its development, he said without mentioning the name of the Samajwadi Party that ruled UP for the five years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday alleged that a big riot took place almost every third day under the previous regime, hindering the state's development and pushing it backward. The UP CM further accused the previous governments of lack of vision for progress and failing to provide the common man a platform for business and employment.

Between 2003 and 2107, no festival was held peacefully, lacking security from the government, he claimed.

"UP was hit by anarchy, hooliganism, and mismanagement. An identity crisis rose before the youth of the state,'' the CM said addressing an event organized to launch developmental projects here. ''In UP, from 2012-17, there was on average a big riot every third day. People of not only one side died but the loss of life and money was faced by both sides. Ultimately, it was a national loss, which pushed the state backward and hindered its development,'' he said without mentioning the name of the Samajwadi Party that ruled UP for the five years. Adityanath also claimed that the state has improved in ease of doing business, jumping from 14th place in the previous government to the second spot under the BJP rule. The state is now among the top three choices for foreign investors when it comes to investing in the country, he claimed. In the coronavirus period, when China was losing on investments, Rs 66,000 crore was invested in the state, he said, claiming that the economy of UP is headed for becoming number two in the country.

The work on infrastructure development, including interstate connectivity from Nepal, Bihar, Uttrakhand, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi, has been initiated, he said. "We are constructing a network of expressways that will become a backbone of the state's economy,'' he said. ''We will fulfill the dream of making the state a trillion-dollar economy,'' he added.

