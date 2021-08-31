Left Menu

One injured in landslide amid rains in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 15:53 IST
One injured in landslide amid rains in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
One person was injured in a landslide reported in the Saki Naka area of Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The civic body on Tuesday evacuated 100 people from Kurar village in Malad after rocks slid from a hill, as heavy rains lashed the western suburb in the morning hours.

In an incident that took place late on Monday night, some stones slid on a top of a house near a public toilet on GMM Road in Saki Naka, the official said.

A 47-year-old man sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby civic hospital, where he was treated and discharged later, the official added. At least 100 residents of Kurar village in the western suburb of Malad were evacuated from their homes due to an incident of a rock slide on Tuesday, another official said.

Rocks slid from a hill due to heavy water flow at Ambedkar Nagar in Kurar village around 10.15 am, as heavy rains lashed the western suburbs, he said.

While no one was injured in the incident, as a precautionary measure, the BMC shifted 100 people from the locality to a municipal school in Parekh Nagar, he said.

Personnel from the local civic ward and forest department have been mobilized to the spot to avoid any untoward incident, the official added.

