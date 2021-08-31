Maha: Mayor asks Latur civic body to issue construction permits online

Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde has instructed the Latur Municipal Corporation to issue online permits for construction of buildings here in Maharashtra with effect from September 1.

The move is aimed at making the construction works transparent, officials said on Tuesday.

As per the mayor's order, the building construction permits should be issued online only from September 1. The offline facility for the purpose will be discontinued from Wednesday.

