Left Menu

Aiming to complete first dose Covid vaccination of all above 18-years by Sept 10: Kerala Health Minister

The union government has agreed to provide us with the doses, George told the media.George, along with Industries minister P Rajeev, took part in the evaluation meeting with regard to the development of the Research centre and the Ernakulam Medical College.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-08-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 16:40 IST
Aiming to complete first dose Covid vaccination of all above 18-years by Sept 10: Kerala Health Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government plans to inoculate everyone above 18 years with the first dose of COVID vaccine by September 10, State Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

George, here for various evaluation meets and inauguration of projects at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre, told the media that the union government has agreed to provide the state with the required number of doses.

''Vaccination drive is happening at a faster pace. We plan to complete administration of the first dose of vaccine to everyone above 18 years by September 10. This will actually depend on the availability of the vaccine doses. The union government has agreed to provide us with the doses,'' George told the media.

George, along with Industries minister P Rajeev, took part in the evaluation meeting with regard to the development of the Research centre and the Ernakulam Medical College. It was decided at the meeting to open the operation theatre at the centre by September 10 after completing the safety and security audit.

George said there was a 14 per cent increase per year in the number of patients at the Cancer Research Centre which has conducted 228 major surgeries this year.

George, who also evaluated the developmental activities of the Ernakulam Medical College, gave instructions on completing ongoing constructions in a time-bound manner. The meeting also evaluated the construction of the Rs 368-crore mother and child speciality block at the medical college, an oxygen storage plant and upgradation of the sewage treatment plant in the hospital.

''The government plans to complete the super speciality block by November 2022. The minister also directed the officials to complete the work of sewage treatment plant by September 30,'' a government release said. She also directed the officials to evaluate and submit a report every month about the progress of the development activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021