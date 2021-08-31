Maha: Rains cause flooding in rural Aurangabad; landslide blocks ghat

Heavy rains left many areas in Kannad taluka of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district inundated and also caused a landslide which blocked the Autram ghat bordering Aurangabad and Jalgaon districts, officials said on Tuesday.

By the evening, the traffic congestion in the ghat was cleared while the road clearing work is underway on a war footing, an official said. ''We have cleared the traffic in the landslide area by bringing down the vehicles which were stuck. We have undertaken the road clearing work on a war footing. There is a chance that the ghat road may be cleared for traffic movement in the next couple of days,'' Aurangabad collector Sunil Chavan told PTI. He said farms in Bhildari village were severely damaged in the rain. The lake in the village was also damaged. ''Soil of farms and pipelines was washed away. At some places, farm wells also suffered damage along with crops. A survey of the damage and crop loss is undertaken,'' he said, adding that cash aid will be given to the people who have suffered losses due to waterlogging at their residences. Out of eight circles in Kannad taluka, seven have received excess rainfall of over 65 mm in the last 24 hours, an official had said earlier in the day.

Crops losses have been reported at Naagad and Saygavhan villages, while rainwater entered houses in Pishor circle, he said.

Meanwhile, a truck transporting cattle fell to nearly 100 feet in the Autram Ghat, under the jurisdiction of Chalisgaon rural police station.

''The truck transporting buffaloes fell nearly 100 feet from the road. A search is on for the truck driver,'' inspector K K Patil from Jalgaon police had said.

Excess rainfall was recorded in parts of Hadgaon Budruk and nearby villages in Pathri of the Parbhani district, leading to loss of crops and property, an official said.

In a rain-related mishap, two women drowned in a canal in Sawargaon of Loha taluka in the neighbouring Nanded district in the Marathwada region on Monday, an official said.

Mankabai Dagadgave (52) was swept away by heavy currents in a canal, while a search is on for Parvatibai Dagadgave (45), whose body is yet to be recovered, he added.

