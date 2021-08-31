Rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, traffic movement affected

Rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city.

According to officials of the Traffic Police and the Public Works Department (PWD), heavy waterlogging was reported underneath the AIIMS flyover, at the W-point ITO, Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel, both sides of the Savitri flyover, Maharani Bagh, Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti carriageway, Shahjahan Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Moolchand underpass, among others.

Waterlogging was also seen in residential colonies such as Jangpura extension, Defence Colony, Maharani Bagh, Malviya Nagar, Garhi village, Sangam Vihar, Vigyan Lok, Laxmi Nagar, they said.

Inundated streets led to traffic snarls on several key stretches such as ITO, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Dhaula Kuan, near Bhikaji Cama Place on Ring Road, Narayana, Rohtak Road, Peeragarhi and Nangloi among others.

People uploaded videos of waterlogged streets in different parts of the city on social media.

Taking a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma shared a video on Twitter of water falling like a waterfall from a flyover on a car underneath it.

''Delhiites will no longer have to go out of station to see waterfall, Arvind Kejriwal has discovered a unique technique. We got to thank Kejriwal,'' Verma said.

Another video uploaded on social media showed a stretch covered in waist-deep water and a motorcycle floating in it.

People in the video claimed that this happened near AIIMS flyover. However, PTI could not independently verify the veracity of these videos.

Vehicular movement was affected at a few places, and traffic police diverted motorists to other routes.

Due to heavy waterlogging at the Pul Prahladpur underpass, the Traffic Police diverted vehicular movement on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road towards Maa Anandmai Marg.

''Carriageway of IOCL Dwarka to NSG Dwarka is closed due to waterlogging, Please avoid using this route Traffic is heavy on Narayana road as the stretch from Narayana to Dhaula Kuan has been damaged,'' the Traffic Police said in a series of tweets.

Commuters had a harrowing time due to traffic jams in different parts of the city.

"Getting stuck in a traffic jam is a nightmare whether it is due to waterlogging or poor roads. I was stuck in a traffic jam for about 20 minutes on Rohtak Road near Peeragarhi. Authorities should do something so that such level of waterlogging doesn't occur," Ramesh Kushwaha, a resident of Patel Nagar said.

PWD officials said around 30-40 waterlogging complaints were received till the evening.

According to municipal data, nearly 10 incidents of tree felling were reported. A portion of a wall also collapsed near Sainik Farms in south Delhi.

''We are keeping an eye on the situation and ensuring that people do not face much inconvenience due to waterlogging. We are dealing with waterlogging complaints on priority basis,'' a senior PWD official said.

