Rains lash Delhi; maximum temperature settles at 26.8 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 20:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Several parts of the national capital received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in many areas, officials said here.

The intermittent rains led to waterlogging in places like Maharani Bagh, Defence Colony, Jangpura Extension and parts of Nehru Place, civic officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 84.1 mm downpour was recorded till 5:30 pm.

The mercury in the national capital on Tuesday evening settled at 26.8 degree Celsius, IMD officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at a high of 96 per cent, they said.

The minimum temperature in the city rose by a few notches in the morning and settled at 28 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Incidents of trees being uprooted following the heavy rainfall were reported from several areas, including Khel Gaon, Chhatarpur, Katwariya Sarai and Kalkaji.

Part of a wall collapsed in Sainik Farms area in south Delhi, the civic officials said.

The weatherman has predicted north-northwesterly winds later on in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

