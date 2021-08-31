Maha: Tiger nails, bones and haul of body parts of animals seized; four held

A team of Nagpur forest division seized seven tiger nails and bones along with body parts of various wild animals from four persons, an official said on Tuesday. The forest department arrested two men on a tip-off from a specific location on the Nagpur-Chandrapur highway on August 29 and seized seven tiger nails from their posession. Based on the information given by the duo, searches were conducted at the houses of two more accused in Panchgaon on August 30 where tiger bones and body parts of various wild animals were found, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF), Nagpur, said in a release.

