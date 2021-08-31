Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:13 IST
Mumbai LPG cylinder blast: 8-year-old boy dies in hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An 8-year-old boy who was injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in Dharavi in Mumbai on Sunday became the incident's first fatality as he died while undergoing treatment at a civic-run hospital on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The incident had taken place in a shanty in Shahu Nagar in Dharavi and had caused a fire, leaving 17 people injured, five of whom, including the boy, were critical, the civic official said.

''Eight-year-old Sonu Jaiswal died in Sion Hospital on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, who were also injured in the explosion, have been discharged from the same facility,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

