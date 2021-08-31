Mumbai LPG cylinder blast: 8-year-old boy dies in hospital
An 8-year-old boy who was injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in Dharavi in Mumbai on Sunday became the incident's first fatality as he died while undergoing treatment at a civic-run hospital on Tuesday evening, an official said.
The incident had taken place in a shanty in Shahu Nagar in Dharavi and had caused a fire, leaving 17 people injured, five of whom, including the boy, were critical, the civic official said.
''Eight-year-old Sonu Jaiswal died in Sion Hospital on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, who were also injured in the explosion, have been discharged from the same facility,'' he said.
