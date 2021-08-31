Left Menu

'Big John', the largest known triceratops, to go under the hammer

The fossilised remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, will be sold by a Paris auction house in late September, and could fetch up to 1.5 million euros ($1.77 million).

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-08-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 31-08-2021 22:26 IST
'Big John', the largest known triceratops, to go under the hammer
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • France

The fossilised remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, will be sold by a Paris auction house in late September, and could fetch up to 1.5 million euros ($1.77 million). Big John roamed the lands of modern-day South Dakota more than 66 million years ago. Paleontologists unearthed the first piece of bone in 2014 and eventually found 60% of his skeleton, including a near-complete skull.

The Drouot auction house estimated Big John's skeleton would fetch between 1.2 - 1.5 million euros. Once primarily sold to museums, dinosaur remains have increasingly attracted private buyers, though their numbers remain few. "I imagine there are about 10 buyers worldwide for this kind of piece," said Alexandre Giquello, who is leading the sale.

The skull of Big John, named after the owner of the land where more than 200 of the dinosaur's bones were found, is 2.62 metres in length - nearly a third of his overall bodylength - and two metres wide. The name triceratops means 'three-horned face'. In the fossilised remains of his bony frill is a gaping hole, a battle scar inflicted by a smaller rival according to paleontologist Iacopo Briano. ($1 = 0.8470 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

Soccer-Aston Villa, Argentina on collision course over World Cup qualifiers

 Global
2
U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

U.S. vaccine advisers unanimously favor Pfizer/BioNTech shot after approval

 United States
3
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn founder asks BioNTech to reserve 30 million more vaccines for Taiwan and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 53 new cases of COVID-19; Foxconn f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021