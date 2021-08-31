DRP-2041: Bullet trains, helitaxi services, smart roads to make NCR ‘future ready’

The ambitious Draft Regional Plan-2041 (DRP-2041) envisages to make NCR a smart region by improving connectivity among towns with the help of bullet trains, helitaxi services, and smart roads to evolve it into a "future ready" and economically prosperous area with citizen-centric harmonious infrastructure.

The DRP-2041 was discussed by the NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) on Tuesday, however, the approval was deferred. It will now be taken up for discussion in the next meeting of the board soon.

The draft plan emphasises on making multilevel parking complexes a mandatory requirement for city centres with high rise commercial complexes so as to make the region congestion free.

It also advocates to park commercial vehicles at the periphery to decongest the city along with strict implementation of parking policy.

"Designed parking spaces be developed in periphery of Delhi near entry/exit points, for mandatory overnight parking of commercial vehicles, public transport vehicles including buses, cabs among others instead of their overnight parking inside Delhi," the regional plan said.

The regional plan says that population in National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to grow to around 7 crore by 2031 and to about 11 crore by 2041 so there is a need to make NCR "future ready" for sustainable development.

The NCRPB covers entire Delhi, eight districts of Uttar Pradesh, 14 districts of Haryana and two districts of Rajasthan.

Collectively it covers an area of about 55,083 square kilometre. The draft report says that 57 per cent of the total areas of the region will be urbanised by 2031 and 67 per cent by 2041.

It states it is necessary to minimise journey times across NCR and limit travel times across the region under 30 minutes by superfast trains and helitaxi services, within 60 minutes by other trains and two to three hours by car preferably.

"Delhi should have 30-minute connectivity through superfast trains with major cities of NCR. Efforts should be directed towards easing out traffic congestions and create a more integrated, user-centric, accessible, and affordable transportation system," the Draft Regional Plan 2041 stated.

The plan also recommended construction of two more regional expressways in addition to Eastern and Western Peripheral expressways.

"Circular regional expressway connecting Panipat-Shamli-Meerut-Jewar-Nuh-Bhiwadi-Reqari-Jhajjar-Rohtak-Panipat and (another) circular regional expressway connecting Karnal-MuzaffarnagarGarh Mukteshwar–Naraura–Aligarh–Mathura–Deeg–Alwar–Mahendragarh–Charkhi Dadri-Bhiwani-Jind- Kaithal-Karnal should be developed for balanced development of NCR based facilities," the report said.

It also recommended to develop trauma centres on each national highway, state highway and expressway at an interval of not more than 50 km or within travel time of one hour (golden hour) with all the facilities including a blood bank.

Along with expansion of existing airport services and expediting development of Jevar International Airport, the draft plan puts impetus on connecting cities in NCR with helitaxi services to promote tourism and quick connectivity.

"Helitaxi service be provided at each district headquarters and tourist destinations to promote tourism. A network of air transport across NCR with heliports and operational airports at every NCR district headquarter is proposed to promote 'Fly-from-Delhi NCR' through creation of world–class air travel facilities and aviation hubs," the draft plan says.

The plan recommends that all-important high-rise buildings may explore possibilities of having helipads after due permission from concerned agencies. The draft plan puts special impetus on development of bicycle and pedestrian facilities across NCR.

"Unhindered cycle riding infrastructure should be implemented by each NCR state as a part of sustainable transport system focusing on cycle tracks and its continuity at intersections in all urban areas across NCR. Streets should be disabled friendly across NCR," the plan recommended. It also stressed that spatial spread of all new urban settlements should be decided based on having "15-minute city (like Paris)" concept wherein all essential services and daily needs items are available within a 15-minutes radius on foot, bike or non-motorised transport. The plan also proposes to divide the "natural conservation zone" into two categories "forests" and "green cover" to enhance prospects of development in such region. The DRP-2041 envisages the region to be developed into a "smart tourist hub" by creating heritage circuits and world class museums on lines on Asian Civilization Museum of Singapore. "NCR participating states to identify and develop at least 75 'smart tourist destination/sites' and at least five 'world class circuits' in very sub-region, with unique local experiences showcasing theme-based museums, heritage and natural beauty," it said. "The interlinking of all the green trails of the Aravali range and river Yamuna running in the region should be part of an integrated cycle trails and drive corridors in the region," the draft plan recommended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)