Tropical Depression Twelve forms in Eastern Tropical Atlantic -U.S. NHC

Tropical Depression Twelve formed in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic on Tuesday and is forecast to intensify over the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The system is located about 335 miles (535 km) southeast of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)