Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes near coast of northern Chile – GFZ

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 00:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coast of northern Chile on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 21 kilometers (13.05 miles), GFZ added.

GFZ had initially put the magnitude at 6.2 and the depth at 10 km.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

