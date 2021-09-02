Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes near coast of northern Chile – GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near the coast of northern Chile on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 21 kilometers (13.05 miles), GFZ added.

GFZ had initially put the magnitude at 6.2 and the depth at 10 km.

