NASA's Mars rover collects its very first sample of Martian rock

NASA said today its Perseverance rover has successfully completed the collection of its very first sample of Martian rock. The rock core is now enclosed in an airtight titanium sample tube and will be available for retrieval in the future.

While the data received by mission controllers on September 1 indicated that the rover successfully cored into a flat, briefcase-size Mars rock nicknamed "Rochette", but additional images in optimal lighting conditions were awaited to confirm its presence.

These samples would be the first set of scientifically identified and selected materials returned to our planet from another, the U.S. space agency said in an official release.

"NASA has a history of setting ambitious goals and then accomplishing them, reflecting our nation's commitment to discovery and innovation. This is a momentous achievement and I can't wait to see the incredible discoveries produced by Perseverance and our team," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

It's official: I've now captured, sealed, and stored the first core sample ever drilled on another planet, in a quest to return samples to Earth. It's the first in a one-of-a-kind Martian rock collection. #SamplingMars Read more: https://t.co/bs4Hd4Fzyw pic.twitter.com/2jwF7cOcMZ — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) September 6, 2021

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes Artemis missions to the Moon that will help prepare for the first human exploration mission to the Red Planet.

The Perseverance rover landed in Mar's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. A key objective for Perseverance's mission is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life.