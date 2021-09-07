Left Menu

NASA's Mars rover collects its very first sample of Martian rock

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 07-09-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 07:30 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAPersevere)

NASA said today its Perseverance rover has successfully completed the collection of its very first sample of Martian rock. The rock core is now enclosed in an airtight titanium sample tube and will be available for retrieval in the future.

While the data received by mission controllers on September 1 indicated that the rover successfully cored into a flat, briefcase-size Mars rock nicknamed "Rochette", but additional images in optimal lighting conditions were awaited to confirm its presence.

These samples would be the first set of scientifically identified and selected materials returned to our planet from another, the U.S. space agency said in an official release.

"NASA has a history of setting ambitious goals and then accomplishing them, reflecting our nation's commitment to discovery and innovation. This is a momentous achievement and I can't wait to see the incredible discoveries produced by Perseverance and our team," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance mission is part of NASA's Moon to Mars exploration approach, which includes Artemis missions to the Moon that will help prepare for the first human exploration mission to the Red Planet.

The Perseverance rover landed in Mar's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. A key objective for Perseverance's mission is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life.

