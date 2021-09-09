Cosmonauts prep for Thursday's spacewalk to power up Russian science module

Expedition 65 cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov will exit the Internation Space Station once again to begin Thursday's spacewalk (September 9) to continue more Nauka cable connections and install new handrails on the multipurpose laboratory module. The Russian duo performed a seven-hour and 54-minute spacewalk on September 3 to configure the module.

Thursday's spacewalk will begin at 11 a.m. EDT when the cosmonauts open the hatch on the Poisk airlock to the vacuum of space. The excursion will last about six-and-a-half hours, continuing power and ethernet cable connections and installing handrails on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Live coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the NASA app and the agency's website.

Meanwhile, another spacewalk is set to happen on Sunday to modify the International Space Station's power system. Commander Akihiko Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Flight Engineer Thomas Pesquet from European Space Agency (ESA) will conduct the spacewalk to ready the P4 truss structure for the orbiting lab's third Roll-Out Solar Array due to arrive on a SpaceX Cargo Dragon mission early next year.

Hoshide and Pesquet will exit the U.S. Quest airlock in their U.S. spacesuits for a six-and-a-half-hour spacewalk. NASA TV will provide the live coverage for Sunday's spacewalk starting at 7 a.m.

