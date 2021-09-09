Saveetha Dental College and Hospital becomes the First Hospital in the Country to have Completed 10000 Implant Surgeries

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Saveetha Dental College and Hospital announced the successful completion of 10000 teeth implant surgeries with an average success rate of 99.6% which is highest in the country; A milestone in the history of Implantology department in the country. The hospital also announced that the team had performed 10000th surgery on 7th September 2021 morning. On celebrating this landmark achievement, Saveetha Dental Hospital is inaugurating “SMILING FACES” a free awareness and screening campaign for implant treatment. Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy, Director Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences said, “In India Prevelance of edentulism (patients with missing teeth) is 16.3% that is 22,75,25,961 patients are in need of teeth replacement. With missing teeth, there are a host of other things that you miss too. Things like your natural smile or not being able to eat the food that you desire or just missing the taste of life itself. One may also experience muscle strains and discomfort as the remaining teeth shift. Dental Implants at saveetha are the most effective tooth replacement option and cost effective too. Most dental Implants cost INR 30,000 to 60,000 in most centres. Although our facility is the most sophisticated in the country, we offered these implants free of cost for the past 8 years. Even if we take the lower end of the charges, the value of free therapy done by the centre is more than 32 Crores, even the material charges were completely subsidised by the institution. Saveetha is proud to make such high end therapy accessible to the most economically challenged sectors of the society.” “In addition, People who have just recovered from COVID-19 it will beneficial to get checked for mucormycosis (Black Fungus). Black fungus has a high spreading potential and if not treated in time especially in diabetic patients. In most cases, surgery is required by removal of the infected bone before the fungus could damage other parts along with antifungal medications. Early detection is important,” said Dr. Deepak. “It is a proud moment and congratulations for all the dental doctors for achieving this milestone, At Saveetha Dental College and Hospital Implantology Department has infrastructure worth 20 crores dedicated for implant therapy. 10,000 sq. ft. centre with 50 dental surgeons, 12 physio-dispensers, most advanced real-time navigation surgery, sophisticated software, 3D printers, CBCT and many advanced surgical facilities. and many advanced surgical facilities making it the go to destination of quality, subsidised implant therapy,” said Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences. Saveetha Dental College is the first education institution to incorporate implant training for under graduates (UG). Also postgraduates and practitioners from other institutions join for training after degree completion; So far more than 500 foreign practitioners were trained at saveetha dental campus. Image: 10000th Implant surgery at saveetha Dental College and Hospital PWR PWR

