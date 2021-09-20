Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely; A ukulele in space? Inspiration4 crew shows a playful side in orbit and more
A ukulele in space? Inspiration4 crew shows a playful side in orbit
A 42-year-old data engineer on the first all-civilian astronaut crew to reach orbit made some spaceflight history on Friday, with a zero-gravity ukulele performance in a SpaceX capsule hundreds of miles above Earth's surface. Chris Sembroski, a Lockheed Martin employee and U.S. Air Force veteran, strummed a few chords for home-bound viewers during a 10-minute show-and-tell session by the four-member Inspiration4 team as they flew at about 17,500 miles per hour (28,000 km per hour) over Europe.
SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely
The quartet of newly minted citizen astronauts comprising the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida's coast on Saturday, completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever sent into Earth orbit. The successful launch and return of the mission, the latest in a recent string of rocket-powered expeditions bankrolled by their billionaire passengers, marked another milestone in the fledgling industry of commercial astro-tourism, 60 years after the dawn of human spaceflight.
