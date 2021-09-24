Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Severe COVID-19 may trigger autoimmune conditions; New variants cause more virus in the air

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Severe COVID-19 may "trip off" immune self-attacks

Good friends and fresh blood: the social life of a vampire bat

When one thinks of vampire bats, friendship and cooperation may not be among the qualities that come to mind for these blood-feasting creatures of the night. But maybe they should. Scientists on Thursday provided a deeper understanding of social relationships among vampire bats, showing how those that have forged bonds akin to "friendships" with others will rendezvous with these buddies while foraging for a meal.

Genetic study reveals how ancient seafarers settled vast Polynesia

Beginning more than a millennium ago, intrepid seafarers traversed vast Pacific Ocean expanses in double-hulled sailing canoes to reach the far-flung islands of Polynesia, the planet's last habitable region to be settled by people. A genetic study published on Wednesday has deciphered the timing and sequence of this settlement of an area spanning about a third of Earth's surface, with Samoa as the starting point while Rapa Nui, also called Easter Island, and other locales known for megalithic statues were among the last to be reached.

AstraZeneca invests in Imperial's self-amplifying RNA technology with eye on future drugs

AstraZeneca Plc on Thursday struck a deal with the firm behind Imperial College London's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to develop and sell drugs based on its self-amplifying RNA technology platform in other disease areas. Under the deal, VaxEquity, a startup founded by Imperial vaccinologist Robin Shattock, could receive up to $195 million if certain milestones are met, in addition to royalties on approved drugs and equity investment from AstraZeneca and life sciences investor Morningside Ventures.

