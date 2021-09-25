Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Vaccinated pregnant women pass protective antibodies to babies; Good friends and fresh blood: the social life of a vampire bat and more

Scientists on Thursday provided a deeper understanding of social relationships among vampire bats, showing how those that have forged bonds akin to "friendships" with others will rendezvous with these buddies while foraging for a meal.

Updated: 25-09-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 02:30 IST
Science News Roundup: Vaccinated pregnant women pass protective antibodies to babies; Good friends and fresh blood: the social life of a vampire bat and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Good friends and fresh blood: the social life of a vampire bat

When one thinks of vampire bats, friendship and cooperation may not be among the qualities that come to mind for these blood-feasting creatures of the night. But maybe they should. Scientists on Thursday provided a deeper understanding of social relationships among vampire bats, showing how those that have forged bonds akin to "friendships" with others will rendezvous with these buddies while foraging for a meal.

Vaccinated pregnant women pass protective antibodies to babies

Vaccinated pregnant women pass antibodies to babies

AstraZeneca invests in Imperial's self-amplifying RNA technology with eye on future drugs

AstraZeneca Plc on Thursday struck a deal with the firm behind Imperial College London's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to develop and sell drugs based on its self-amplifying RNA technology platform in other disease areas. Under the deal, VaxEquity, a startup founded by Imperial vaccinologist Robin Shattock, could receive up to $195 million if certain milestones are met, in addition to royalties on approved drugs and equity investment from AstraZeneca and life sciences investor Morningside Ventures.

