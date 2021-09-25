Science News Roundup: Good friends and fresh blood: the social life of a vampire bat; AstraZeneca invests in Imperial's self-amplifying RNA technology with an eye on future drugs and more

Left Menu

Scientists on Thursday provided a deeper understanding of social relationships among vampire bats, showing how those that have forged bonds akin to "friendships" with others will rendezvous with these buddies while foraging for a meal. Vaccinated pregnant women pass protective antibodies to babies The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 10:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Good friends and fresh blood: the social life of a vampire bat

When one thinks of vampire bats, friendship and cooperation may not be among the qualities that come to mind for these blood-feasting creatures of the night. But maybe they should. Scientists on Thursday provided a deeper understanding of social relationships among vampire bats, showing how those that have forged bonds akin to "friendships" with others will rendezvous with these buddies while foraging for a meal.

AstraZeneca invests in Imperial's self-amplifying RNA technology with an eye on future drugs

AstraZeneca Plc on Thursday struck a deal with the firm behind Imperial College London's experimental COVID-19 vaccine to develop and sell drugs based on its self-amplifying RNA technology platform in other disease areas. Under the deal, VaxEquity, a startup founded by Imperial vaccinologist Robin Shattock, could receive up to $195 million if certain milestones are met, in addition to royalties on approved drugs and equity investment from AstraZeneca and life sciences investor Morningside Ventures.

Vaccinated pregnant women pass protective antibodies to babies

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Vaccinated pregnant women pass antibodies to babies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

