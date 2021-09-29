Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Protein found on infected cells protects virus from immune system; remdesivir helps prevent hospitalization; Little fluffy clouds may help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Protein found on infected cells protects virus from immune system; remdesivir helps prevent hospitalization The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2021 02:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Protein found on infected cells protects virus from immune system; remdesivir helps prevent hospitalization; Little fluffy clouds may help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Protein found on infected cells protects virus from immune system; remdesivir helps prevent hospitalization

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Virus-infected cells protected from immune system by protein

Little fluffy clouds may help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef

To slow the speed at which high temperatures and warm waters bleach the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, Australian scientists are spraying droplets of ocean water into the sky to form clouds to protect the environmental treasure. Researchers working on the so-called Cloud Brightening project said they use a turbine to spray microscopic sea particles to thicken existing clouds and reduce sunlight on the world's largest coral reef ecosystem located off Australia's northeast coast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

Amazon Connect gets three new capabilities including voice ID authentication

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021