Science News Roundup: Protein found on infected cells protects virus from immune system; remdesivir helps prevent hospitalization; Little fluffy clouds may help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef and more

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Virus-infected cells protected from immune system by protein

Little fluffy clouds may help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef

To slow the speed at which high temperatures and warm waters bleach the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, Australian scientists are spraying droplets of ocean water into the sky to form clouds to protect the environmental treasure. Researchers working on the so-called Cloud Brightening project said they use a turbine to spray microscopic sea particles to thicken existing clouds and reduce sunlight on the world's largest coral reef ecosystem located off Australia's northeast coast.

