Vishal Sanjivini: Where Nature & Luxury Come Together

We all yearn for that perfect home, hidden from the chaos of the city, surrounded by nature and crafted for our luxury. In a vibrant city like Hyderabad, finding such living spaces isn’t just a challenge, it’s a herculean task, where often you have to end up making a few compromises on your wants and needs. At Vishal Sanjivini, say goodbye to such compromises, for it’s a home that’s been thoughtfully crafted to cater to all your desires and more. Luxury Living At Its Finest Vishal Sanjivini is a unique gated villa community that’s spread over 34 acres of beautiful green spaces in Tukkuguda. The project is home to 338 - 4 BHK luxury villas that have been designed to blend with the natural surroundings and deliver living experiences that nurture the health and well-being of the entire family. The contemporary architecture, high-quality construction and over 3,00,000 sft of engagement spaces, all cocooned in mother nature’s warm embrace, is what makes living at Vishal Sanjivini a truly remarkable and rejuvenating experience. Every 4 BHK villa at Vishal Sanjivini is a spacious marvel of quality and comfort that goes through multiple quality and consistency checks before being delivered to you. Each smartly crafted home here comes equipped with a home theatre, multiple parking spaces, a rooftop garden that adds to the glorious greenery all around, and much more. The Perfect Balance Of Peace & Accessibility Located on the fast-developing E-City &Fab City road, Tukkuguda, Vishal Sanjivini is a luxurious gated villa community that strikes the perfect balance for life to thrive in. Let the calm and serene spaces of your home rejuvenate your senses while simultaneously giving you easy access to all the chaos and action of the city. The proximity of this mega project to the international airport (RGIA), world-class companies like TCS Adibatla, Tata Aerospace, Cognizant as well as locations like Financial District and Gachibowli is a rare boon of balance that few homes can boast of in the city. Engage Life At Sanjivini Samaja We believe that a home is meant to be so much more than just a safe space to rest and relax. It must be a space that engages and rejuvenates you. Vishal Sanjivni offers just that in the form of Samaja, an expansive club of over 38,000 sft dedicated to engaging your body, mind, and soul through myriad activities and comforts. The engagement centre has been crafted to nurture your social, mental and physical well-being through a plethora of activities as well as social and work spaces. Indulge life at the banquet hall, conference room, gym, badminton court, yoga hall, indoor games zone, swimming pool, library, spa and more only at Sanjivini Samaja. Ease & Comfort Beckons In addition to all of these amazing features, Vishal Sanjivini brings ease and convenience to everyday life through a host of other incredible amenities ranging from a 3-acre central park, avenue plantations, 24/7 CCTV security, hydro-pneumatic water systems, open walkways & jogging tracks, children’s park, tennis court, basketball court, recreational facilities, special medicinal plantations, water softener plant, sewage treatment plant, fibre to home for internet and telephone services, and generator back-up to name a few. The Future Is Green In a world where pollution and extreme weather are a constant worry, Vishal Sanjivini is anretreat where life blossoms in the green, clean and eco-friendly environment of the gated villa community. The incredibly curated landscaping spread evenly across 34 acres, plantations, and well-maintained 3-acre central park lets you and your family live a holistic and healthy life that’s free of pollution. The Minds Behind It All VISHAL SANJIVINI, paradise crafted for world-class living. Living in a serene, lush-green, peaceful abode concealed from the chaos of the city is a dream for many. But finding the right place that balances world-class living with well-maintained amenities at a cost-effective range is a tough one. With over 26 years of experience, Vishal Projects Pvt Ltd, a flagship project of Vishal Groups has successfully completed more than 15 landmark projects with more than 2000 happy families living in their heavenly abode. The company strides ahead firmly rooted on the pillars of safety & security, uncompromised quality, timely delivery and clean serene living. Years of experience and exponential market knowledge enables the group to craft luxurious living spaces at an affordable cost. One of the remarkable aspects of Vishal is that projects are built in strategic locations in the twin cities without compromising quality of construction with assured on-time delivery. What makes Sanjivini different from the rest? Vishal Sanjivini, is a perfect living space strategically crafted by experts to create an abode in synch with nature. The project spreads over 34 acres, with a unique blend of contemporary and modern design reflecting on the 338 – 4 BHK luxury villas. Sanjivini villas are created following the state-of-the-art constructional procedures using high-quality products and accessories. The villas are complete with well ventilated rooms, Vaastu compliance, 3 acres of landscape garden, recreational spaces spread across 38,000 sft, and abundant space for natural light. Comfortable living with Irresistible amenities This gated community offers innumerable facilities ranging from avenue plantations, 24/7 CCTV security, hydro-pneumatic water systems, open walkways & jogging tracks, children’s park, tennis court, basket ball court, recreational facilities, special medicinal plantation, water softener plant, sewage treatment plant, fibre to home for internet and telephone services, and generator back-up for common amenities. The amenities provided makes life easier adding recreational, rejuvenating values to living. RERA No. P02400000533 For more details, contact: VISHAL PROJECTS Private Limited, #168, E-city & Fab City Road Tukkuguda, Hyderbad-501359, Telengana, India.

www.vishalprojects.com.

85 86 960 970 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)