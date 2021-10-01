Left Menu

Smog tower: Primary results show 80% reduction in pollution, says Rai

Based on the results of the two-year study, the government will take a call on installing more such structures, the minister said.Sensors have been installed at the top and the bottom to measure PM2.5 and PM10 concentration in the air entering the smog tower and after it is cleaned, he said.The over 24-meter-high structure was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:40 IST
Smog tower: Primary results show 80% reduction in pollution, says Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the smog tower at Connaught Place has started working at full capacity and primary results show an 80 percent reduction in pollution levels.

Rai said the large air purifier reduced PM2.5 levels from 151 micrograms per cubic meter to 38 µg/m³, and PM10 concentration from 165 µg/m³ to 41 µg/m³ on Friday morning.

''Primary results indicate the pollution levels have reduced by 80 percent,'' he told reporters.

A 16-member team of experts from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, IIT-Bombay, NBCC, and Tata Projects has been formed to monitor the functioning of the smog tower.

''It will submit its first report in three months. Based on the results of the two-year study, the government will take a call on installing more such structures,'' the minister said.

Sensors have been installed at the top and the bottom to measure PM2.5 and PM10 concentration in the air entering the smog tower and after it is cleaned, he said.

The over 24-meter-high structure was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23. The smog tower has 40 fans and 10,000 filters developed by experts at the University of Minnesota which also helped design a 100-meter-high smog tower in Xian, China.

The smog tower can purify the air in a one-km radius around the structure, at a rate of around 1,000 cubic meters per second.

Experts will try to ascertain the area of influence and the optimum fan speed for best results at minimum costs, according to officials.

The study will also focus on reducing the size of the structure, minimizing energy consumption, and developing design parameters and specifications for low-cost indigenous filters and fans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021