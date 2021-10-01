Left Menu

3 killed in rain-related incidents in Jharkhand’s Giridih

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:10 IST
Three people, including an elderly couple, have died in rain-related incidents in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, officials said on Friday.

Ruplal Manjhi (65) and Shanimuni Devi (62) died at Kenduadih village late on Thursday when their house collapsed due to heavy rain, they said.

Another 55-year-old man, a resident of Garmundo Khurd, lost his life after being swept away in the swollen Barsoti river following a downpour, the officials said.

The body of Puran Mahto was recovered by villagers on Friday morning.

Several houses have caved in and roads were damaged in the wake of incessant rainfall in the district, they added.

