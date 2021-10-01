Left Menu

CIDCO offers four plots to women's groups in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:54 IST
The Maharashtra government's development agency CIDCO said on Friday that it is offering four plots in Navi Mumbai for sale to women's groups (`Mahila Mandals') of Project Affected People (PAPs).

Two of these plots are in Nerul area while other two are in Ulwe and Dronagiri, the City and Industrial Development Corporation said in a release here.

''CIDCO has always given priority for overall development of Navi Mumbai PAPs. Accordingly, we have made available four plots for the Mahila Mandal of PAPs. The establishment of Mahila Mandal will strengthen the project affected women through various initiatives,” it added.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

