Science News Roundup: Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse; England's Isle of Wight was Isle of Fright, with two big dinosaur predators and more

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Coronavirus transforms pancreas cell function

England's Isle of Wight was Isle of Fright, with two big dinosaur predators

Fossils found on a rocky beach show there was double trouble on England's Isle of Wight about 127 million years ago, with a pair of large previously unknown dinosaur predators living perhaps side by side, both adapted to hunting along the water's edge. Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of fossils of the two Cretaceous Period meat-eaters - both measuring about 30 feet long (9 meters) and boasting elongated crocodile-like skulls - on the southwest of the island, one of Europe's richest locales for dinosaur remains.

U.S. extends environmental review for SpaceX program in Texas

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday it would extend the public comment period for the draft environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy program in Boca Chica, Texas, to Nov. 1. The extension comes after federal and state agencies participating in the review made the request to extend the period for public input in the environmental assessment. SpaceX, the space company led by Elon Musk cannot launch the Starship/Super Heavy vehicle until the FAA completes its licensing process, which includes the environmental review.

FAA allows Virgin Galactic to resume launches after mishap probe

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday said it closed its mishap investigation into the July 11 Virgin Galactic Unity 22 launch, which deviated from assigned airspace on descent, and lifted a grounding order the regulator imposed earlier. The FAA said Virgin Galactic had implemented changes the agency required on how it communicates during flight and that the company will be allowed to resume operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

