Left Menu

Earthquake of 2.5 magnitude reported in Vijayapura district of Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:53 IST
Earthquake of 2.5 magnitude reported in Vijayapura district of Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 2.5 magnitude was reported in Vijayapura district, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Friday.

The earthquake occurred at 13:47:06 IST, epicentred at 2.5 km NE of Masuti gram panchayat in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura, it said in a statement.

According to KSNDMC, people need not panic as the intensity observed is very low and not destructive.

''The Seismic Intensity map of the Earthquake from the Epicentre is presented, wherein intensities observed are very low. This type of earthquake does not create any harm to the local community, although there may be slight shaking observed locally,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021