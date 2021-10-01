Rains in parts of Delhi, maximum temperature 35 deg C

Rains lashed parts of the national capital on Friday as the city's maximum temperature settled at 35 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded at 75 per cent and the minimum temperature at 26.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 2.2 mm rainfall. The Lodhi Road, Ridge and the Ayanagar observatories measured 0.2 mm, 6 mm and 5.6 mm rainfall respectively.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Saturday. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD has issued a green alert for the city on Saturday in view of the rains.

It uses four colour codes -- ''green'' means all is well, ''yellow'' indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in day-to-day activities. An ''orange'' alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. ''Red'' is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.

The air quality index was recorded in the ''moderate'' category at 111 at 7.05 pm, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)