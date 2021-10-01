Left Menu

NASA's Parker Solar Probe on path for its next Venus flyby on October 16

The quick maneuver, which was performed on September 29, trimmed its velocity by 9.7 centimeters per second, or less than a third of a mile per hour. During the upcoming October 16 Venus flyby, the Parker Solar Probe will use the planet's gravity to swing toward its tenth close approach to the Sun.

01-10-2021
NASA's Parker Solar Probe on path for its next Venus flyby on October 16
Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe is the first-ever mission to "touch" the Sun and unlock the mysteries of its atmosphere. Image Credit: IANS
Earlier this week, NASA's Parker Solar Probe completed a five-second maneuver to change its velocity which was critical to keep the spacecraft on pace for its next Venus flyby on October 16, 2021, the U.S. space agency said on Friday.

The quick maneuver, which was performed on September 29, trimmed its velocity by 9.7 centimeters per second, or less than a third of a mile per hour. During the upcoming October 16 Venus flyby, the Parker Solar Probe will use the planet's gravity to swing toward its tenth close approach to the Sun.

The maneuver was monitored from the mission operations center at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland.

Launched in 2018, the Parker Solar Probe is the first-ever mission to "touch" the Sun and unlock the mysteries of its atmosphere. The spacecraft uses Venus' gravity to gradually bring its orbit closer to the Sun. The Probe will use seven Venus gravity assist flybys over nearly seven years to gradually shrink its orbit around the Sun, coming as close as 6.16 million kilometers to its surface.

The Parker Solar Probe completed its ninth solar encounter on August 15, which took it to within 10.4 million kilometers of the Sun's surface and the Venus gravity assist on November 21 will send it even closer, about 9 million kilometres. The solar probe will ultimately come to within 6.16 million kilometers of the Sun's surface, making three close passes in 2024 and 2025.

