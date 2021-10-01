Delhi govt's advisory body to hold workshop on street design

The Delhi government's advisory body will hold an international workshop this month on street design, in the backdrop of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aim to transform over 500 km of roads here on the lines of those in European cities.

The workshop being organised by the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) on October 5 will be an opportunity to learn from the top cities globally and apply those lessons to Delhi's streets, said Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson of the commission.

Senior government officials and experts from London, New York, Seoul, Bogota will share their experience in street design at the workshop, Shah said Chief Minister Kejriwal has set an ambitious vision of redesigning and transforming all 100 feet wide roads in Delhi, over 540 km in length, according to European standards,'' the DDC vice chairperson said.

The core goal of this vision is improving safety, accessibility and quality of life, and also achieving a shift towards sustainable mobility. The central idea of the workshop is to learn from the journeys of these top global cities in street transformation and apply those lessons to Delhi's streets, Shah added.

